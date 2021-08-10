Switch for Premier League player could call off possible Sheffield Wednesday exit

But it emerged over the weekend that Championship Nottingham Forest had taken an interest in Liam Palmer, Wednesday’s longest-serving player.

The full-back has amassed over 300 appearance for the Owls – his lifelong club – and has celebrated the 11-year anniversary of his first team debut this week.

And in their search for a right-back, Forest had identified Palmer as a possible solution should they have been able to strike a deal with Wednesday, who have the 29-year-old under contract until the summer of next year.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer is the club's longest-serving player.

Forest, though, are believed to be close to sealing a deal to bring Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Totu to the City Ground on a season long loan, a move that would surely bring an end to their interest in Scotland international Palmer.

Osei-Tutu spent a successful season on loan at German side Bochum in the 2019/20 season, with only injuries hampering further progress in the Championship with Cardiff City last time out.

Palmer has played a key role in both of Wednesday’s competitive matches so far, with the Owls keeping clean sheets against both Championship Huddersfield Town and fellow League One promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic.

He has been switched over to left-back, a position he has played in many times before, since the free transfer arrival of Jack Hunt after three years away at Bristol City.