Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Rotherham United - Dire conditions as Owls and Millers do battle in pouring rain
Sheffield Wednesday take on Rotherham United as they look to try and complete the double over their South Yorkshire neighbours.
The Owls are in a good run of form of late, winning their last four games in League One as they successfully closed the gap on the Play-Off places – however they take on a Rotherham side that are flying high at the top of the table and have won their last five, all with clean sheets.
Paul Warne also has one of the league’s top scorers at his disposal in Michael Smith, while Darren Moore’s side remain depleted with injuries keeping a total of 10 senior players out of the squad at present.
The Owls aren’t expected to make many changes to the XI that got another good result by beating Wigan Athletic 1-0 earlier in the week, but we’ll have the team news at around 11am before covering the whole game right here on our blog.
Keep it locked.
Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United LIVE - Owls host Millers at Hillsborough
Last updated: Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 12:33
- It’s a South Yorkshire derby
- Wednesday are looking to complete a double
- The Owls could go up to fourth today
Back of the net... But
Wednesday have it in the back of the net after a nice move down the left, with Hunt finishing nicely, but the linesman has his flag up and it’s ruled out for offside.
Nice ball
Some very nice interplay between Wednesday players sees NML set free on the right... He does a couple of stepovers and cuts inside, but his left-footed strike is saved by Vickers.
Hutch back up
The Wednesday man was down after a collision in the box, but it looks like he’s all well and good. The number 5 is back on and raring to go.
Nearly lovely
Luongo clips a ball over the top to try and find NML - it was almost lovely, but had just a bit too much on it for the attacker.
Another strike
This time it’s Jack Hunt who fires it goalwards from outside the box - Vickers gobbles it up comfortably though.
First decent Wednesday chance as Johnson swings a ball into the box. It bobbles about a bit, and then NML gets a strike off - it’s on target, but straight at the goalkeeper.
Attack from Wednesday
A lovely flick from Paterson sets Mendez-Laing through on goal, but the defender stands up to his stepovers and gets the block in. A good Wednesday move, that.
A roar goes up from the crowd as Wednesday win their first corner. It’s buzzing here at Hillsborough.
Ebbing and flowing
The Owls and Rotherham changing possession quite a lot so far. Rotherham looking the more attacking of the two - but the pitch is looking hard work.