Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday: is it on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will travel to Swansea City on Saturday 15 December in the search for a vital three points as they look to improve on their current league position in the Championship table.

The Swans are currently three places above the Owls in the table, sitting in 13th place to Wednesday’s 16th.

Boss Jos Luhukay, right, and assistant Remy Reynierse

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 15 December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Swansea v Wednesday?

You can follow the latest action and team news on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wednesday will be without Fernando Forestieri, who has been ruled out until the start of 2019 with a hamstring injury.

Barry Bannan has also been suffering with a leg injury and is a doubt for the Owls match against Rotherham on Saturday 8 December.

Swansea could be without Tom Carroll, Luciano Narsingh and Wilfried Bony.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments are yet to be announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Swansea win at 4/5, a draw is 5/2 and a Wednesday win is 7/2.

What is Swansea and Wednesday’s form?

Swansea are winless in three matches, their last win came against Bolton in November.

Wednesday are also in a rough patch of form – their only win in eight matches also came against Bolton last month.