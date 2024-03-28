Swansea City 'absolutely fine' with Sheffield Wednesday approach as boss praises Owls man
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Swans will arrive at Hillsborough for their Good Friday clash off the back of a morale-boosting South Wales derby win over Cardiff City last time out - while Wednesday tasted the opposite courtesy of a 6-0 slapping at Ipswich Town.
A two-week international break has separated those fixtures from this and visiting boss Luke Williams expects to face-off against an Owls side full of scrap as the sides head into the final stretch of the campaign. Swansea's challenge, he suggested, was to match it. It's one he's confident they'll achieve.
"I expect them to fight tooth and nail for every inch of the football pitch and that's absolutely fine with us," he said. "We're expecting that and we'd like to do the same thing.
"The performances on the road have been really excellent for the majority of the games and I'm expecting, again, a big performance. We should be measured-up against our better performances away from home and we shouldn't fall below that standard."
Williams was clearly full of admiration for the job his counterpart Danny Röhl is doing at S6. The Owls looked buried in the battle for survival at stages of the campaign but have fought back to a single point deficit on the safety spots and the Swansea manager believes the international break will have served as an important time for Wednesday to recover from their Portman Road thrashing.
"Ipswich can do that to the best of teams," Williams said. "They (Wednesday) will be hurting from that, but the manager has clearly gone in and made a brilliant impression on everybody. He will have used the time appropriately to get the team together and learn from that game.
"That's going to be a challenge, they're going to be fully motivated and they're going to be well-organised. But we are doing the same thing, we're trying to use the time appropriately and get better at what we do. Their circumstances will give them extra motivation but this is the Championship and teams don't lay down. Everyone is trying to win games. Very few teams go out for damage limitation and this won't be any different. We're prepared for that."