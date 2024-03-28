Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Swans will arrive at Hillsborough for their Good Friday clash off the back of a morale-boosting South Wales derby win over Cardiff City last time out - while Wednesday tasted the opposite courtesy of a 6-0 slapping at Ipswich Town.

A two-week international break has separated those fixtures from this and visiting boss Luke Williams expects to face-off against an Owls side full of scrap as the sides head into the final stretch of the campaign. Swansea's challenge, he suggested, was to match it. It's one he's confident they'll achieve.

"I expect them to fight tooth and nail for every inch of the football pitch and that's absolutely fine with us," he said. "We're expecting that and we'd like to do the same thing.

"The performances on the road have been really excellent for the majority of the games and I'm expecting, again, a big performance. We should be measured-up against our better performances away from home and we shouldn't fall below that standard."

Williams was clearly full of admiration for the job his counterpart Danny Röhl is doing at S6. The Owls looked buried in the battle for survival at stages of the campaign but have fought back to a single point deficit on the safety spots and the Swansea manager believes the international break will have served as an important time for Wednesday to recover from their Portman Road thrashing.

"Ipswich can do that to the best of teams," Williams said. "They (Wednesday) will be hurting from that, but the manager has clearly gone in and made a brilliant impression on everybody. He will have used the time appropriately to get the team together and learn from that game.

