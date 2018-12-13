Have your say

Swansea City boss Graham Potter isn't underestimating Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the clash between the pair this weekend.

The Owls head to South Wales in poor form, having won just one of their last nine outings.

Despite their wretched run, Potter refuses to rule out the prospect of Jos Luhukay's side springing an upset at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea were on a run of three successive defeats themselves prior to their 3-2 win at Brentford last weekend.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Potter said: "It’s a big club, one that was in the play-offs a couple of years ago.

"There’s a lot of pressure that comes with it.

"They’ve got good players, they’ve shown that over the years.

"Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher particularly, are players who can hurt you.

"We have to be good and have a bit of luck."

Bannan, of course, will not feature this weekend after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season during last weekend's contest with Rotherham United.

Fletcher meanwhile was an unused sub.

The Scotland international hasn't feature since being hooked at half-time against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.