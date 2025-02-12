Sheffield Wednesday will be a ‘very competitive’ opponent for Swansea City, according to their manager, Luke Williams.

The Owls haven’t won any of their last seven games against the Swans since a 3-1 victory back in 2019, but they’ll be hoping to end that run this evening when they make the trip over to Wales for their latest Championship encounter.

Williams’ side have been in a rough run of form of late, losing four on the bounce before their win over Bristol City at the weekend, so Danny Röhl will certainly see reason to be positive about the trip. And his counterpart had praise for the work that he’s done at Hillsborough.

“The games come thick and fast and there are no easy games,” he told the club’s website. “We have to go try and back up the performance from the weekend with the same level of performance and grit. They’re very competitive. I think the manager is very smart at analysing his opponent and I think they have a good feeling there. The fans have a lot of faith in the manager and quite rightly so.

“We’re going to have another very tough game. Hopefully with the home support behind us we’ll have that little bit more energy as well. There have been games at home we’ve had within our grasp and we’ve let them get away from us. We are frustrated with that.

“We not want to make sure we recognise the feeling we had from winning away from home in a gritty performance where everyone gave everything for the cause. We’ve had a performance that’s really helped us remember the bedrock and foundation of how we should play every week. We’re now hoping for a real positive run of results and performances.”

The Owls and Swans face off at 7.45pm this evening, with Wednesday seeking their first win away at Swansea since 1983.

