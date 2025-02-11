Swansea City manager, Luke Williams, is expecting a tough game against Sheffield Wednesday this week - and hinted at a potential change of setup.

The Swans have been on a rough run recently, losing five games in a row prior to their win over Bristol City at the weekend, but their boss is hoping to see them approach the game against the Owls in a similar way to their outing at Ashton Gate.

Wednesday don’t have a good record away at Swansea, with their last win there coming back in 1983, but Danny Röhl’s side will head into this one thinking that they can get something - and his opposite number has spoken highly about what the German’s connection with his players.

“It is another huge test,” he told Park Life Sport. “They have a brilliant manager that is really in tune with his team. They are a tough group, we came here (to face Bristol City) against a team in really good form, with a really good manager that has got them well-organised and well-motivated. We have to find the energy to be able to go into another game in a similar way and try and bring as a bare minimum again that fight and concentration to remain in the game...

“I think we have the opportunity to change into a back four as well because we have played so many times with a back four. We have to give the fans something to get excited about at home, we have to combine the grit and determination that we showed (against Bristol City) with some more spells of dominating the ball and creating more box entries.”

The Owls have only won one of their last 15 matches against Swansea in all competitions, but will be hoping to change that on Wednesday night at Swansea.com Stadium.