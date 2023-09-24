Swansea City manager Michael Duff spoke with pride with his team’s effort after leaving Sheffield Wednesday standing as the only side without a league win in the Championship this season.

The Owls played out their second match on the spin against sides yet to take three points from a league match - and having drawn with Middlesbrough in midweek, the Teessiders beat Southampton to jump above Wednesday, who are now bottom of the table.

A 3-0 defeat at Swansea has done little to raise expectations that Xisco’s side will be moving from that position anytime soon.

“The two over-riding emotions are pride and relief,” said Duff, the manager who tasted defeat to Wednesday at Wembley in May when he was in charge of Barnsley.

“I was proud of the players, they way they stuck together.

“And I have to say I was really pleased with the supporters. We asked them to come and support the team and at 0-0 when a couple of passes went astray, there was no negativity in the ground. That doesn’t half help the players.

“We had a bit of luck with the crossbar but once the second goal went in, you could feel the whole stadium - it was more of a sigh than a celebration because everyone’s been feeling it. Everyone wants to do well.

“You need everyone pulling in the same direction and today it was a little bit more like how we want it to look.”

Duff entered the clash under fire from Swans supporters, as did Xisco.

But it was the Spaniard that was the subject of chants from his supporters demanding his time in charge comes to an end.

Wednesday started brightly before the game turned on a penalty put away by Jamal Lowe after Josh Ginnelly was adjudged to have been pulled back by Pol Valentin.

It’s fair to say Ginnelly made the most of the challenge, though replays showed the Owls defender certainly gave the referee something to think about.

There were calls to suggest the infringement may have taken place outside the box.

“I’ve not seen it back. I thought it was a penalty and just inside the box,” he said.

“I think it’s about the only decision we did get today, that’s what I’ll say.

“I thought it was a penalty and that we were good value for the win ultimately.