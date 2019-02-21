Swansea City boss Graham Potter hails Sheffield Wednesday as ‘big powerful club’ ahead of Championship clash

Swansea City might have been in the Premier League last season but Graham Potter is under no illusions that Sheffield Wednesday are a club with an impressive stature in English football.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday’s clash against the Owls, Potter praised Steve Bruce’s impact since his arrival at the club.

Swansea City manager Graham Potter. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

He said: “Steve Bruce has come in and changed things around a little bit, brought some players back in.

“When we played them they weren’t in a great moment. They’ve got some good players and they’re a big powerful club at this level.”

Swansea last played Wednesday before Christmas in Jos Luhukay’s last game in charge – Lee Bullen and Steve Agnew have since been in the Owls dugout at interim managers.

The last meeting between the two sides saw the home side at the Liberty Stadium come back from a goal down to win 2-1 in what would prove to be the final blow in Luhukay’s Wednesday career.

Should new Owls boss Bruce mastermind a win over Potter and co. this weekend, Wednesday can draw level with Swansea on points in the Championship table.

Wednesday will be without Fernando Forestieri for the match as the forward serves a one-match ban for being sent off in last weekend’s South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United.

Swansea have been boosted with the return of three players as Potter revealed that Wayne Routledge, Declan John and Nathan Dyer had all returned to training and would be available for selection.