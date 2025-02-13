Swansea City manager, Luke Williams, had no qualms with his side’s disallowed goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Swans thought they’d clinched a point and extended their long unbeaten home run against the Owls on Wednesday night when Jay Fulton prodded home from close range, however the linesman spoiled the party and it was the visitors who secured victory.

It would’ve been a cruel blow for Danny Röhl’s side after their last-gasp defeat against West Bromwich Albion, and while Williams felt his side did enough to draw the game for the most part, he thought officials got the crucial call right.

“No, it’s a good decision,” he replied when asked if he had any complaints about the offside. “It’s a really good decision, because it’s tight. So unfortunately we can’t blame anybody but ourselves”

Meanwhile, he went on to tell the club’s official website, “It is disappointing because, while we did not do enough to win the game, we then made an error. Of course that can happen, but it’s really disappointing to make an error that leads directly to a goal,” he said.

“Like I say, we did not do enough to win the game, but we were good value for a draw because otherwise we defended well.

“There was a point within our grasp, I don’t think we could say we deserved to win the game because we got into some good positions and put some good balls into the box, but we did not anticipate enough.”

Wednesday are now eighth going into this weekend’s game against Coventry City, and could creep into the Championship’s top six if things go their way on Saturday.

