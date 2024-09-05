Svante Ingelsson up for anything ahead of potential Sheffield Wednesday reshuffle

If Sheffield Wednesday are to make changes to their set-up and personnel on the other side of the international break, Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson is the sort of player that could prove to be vital.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Röhl has spoken about a potential reshuffle in Sheffield Wednesday’s approach on the other side of the international break after the Owls finished their first bulk of fixtures with plenty to ponder. The German coach suggested it was important to find the right formula after three consecutive Championship defeats, saying the side “Have some players that are playing individual games (rather) than the team game, and that is what I have find out who that is - who are the team players? And I’ll go forward.”

One man who can prove to be useful if Wednesday are to shift some things about is new boy Svante Ingelsson. The Swedish midfield man, who joined the club after the termination of his contract with German side Hansa Rostock, is well schooled in the technical requirements of playing in a number of roles and systems having already played in four countries by the age of 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing for Udinese as a 19-year-old, his time in the highly-tactical Italian leagues switched him on to highly-technical styles of play and his experiences of playing in a number of different positions should allow Röhl to use him in a number of different roles.

"When I was younger, from around six or seven years-old until I was 15, 16, I almost always played as a striker and after that I moved out to the wing and made my Serie A debut (for Udinese) as a winger," he said. "It was like that in my first two years there.

"Then we had a different coach (Luca Gotti) and we played 5-3-2 without wingers so I was more of a number eight (box-to-box midfielder). I played there a lot, and in the national (youth) team in a number eight/double-six (one of two deeper midfielders) position. Then I've been going back and forth from 10 (in the hole behind a striker), eight, six, a little bit everywhere in Germany (where he played in Bundesliga 2 for Paderborn and Hansa Rostock).

"I have different positions, sometimes more offensive, sometimes more defensive," he pointed out. "I've always been more of an assist player but of course I would like to get more goals. As long as the points are coming, I'm happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingelsson has so far played in the centre of midfield for the Owls, starting three of their four Championship matches, but has performed different tasks. His aptitude in overloading the right-hand side in their opening day win over Plymouth Argyle earned plaudits. The man himself believes he is well-suited to the way Röhl has set his team up to play and that he can perform in a number of different roles should they be required.

"I'm comfortable in almost every position on the pitch, so I think that helps a lot," he says. "It doesn't really matter where I am on the pitch, I still have a feeling of what I have to do. I've played left-back, right-back, played everywhere. I'm pretty comfortable in that so I try to use this in a good way to ask questions of the opposition team and how they want to handle it.

"The whole picture of how he (Rohl) wants to play and how he wants his team to behave really suits me, my mindset and how I want to play football, with an attacking style and a lot of transitions – high-paced football going forward when the opportunity’s there and a high-pressing defensive line who always want to attack the opponent and not give them time. This is how I want to play and I think it's how we are playing.”