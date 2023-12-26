Danny Röhl has named the side he hopes will earn him a second away win as Sheffield Wednesday manager at Coventry City this afternoon.

The Owls boss has made a solitary change to the side that enjoyed much of the momentum but lost out to two late goals in a 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Di'Shon Bernard returns to the line-up and will step into what could be a back four alongside Bambo Diaby at the heart of defence. Anthony Musaba is the man to make way, meaning Marvin Johnson could play higher up the pitch with Bailey Cadamarteri continuing his progress up top. Teenage pair Joey Phuthi and Gui Siqueira have been named on the bench.

Attacking pair Josh Windass and Michael Smith have not yet made it back from their injury struggles, with Lee Gregory and Reece James are among the players also missing from the matchday squad.

Coventry have enjoyed a resurgence of sorts in the last few weeks. Last season's beaten play-off finalists started slowly after the losses of big players in the summer and a vast squad turnover. Led by former Owls player Mark Robins, they have lost only one match at home this season, though they have drawn six of their 11 matches.