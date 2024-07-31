Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson became Sheffield Wednesday’s fourth summer signing last month and appears to have made excellent headway heading into his maiden campaign with the club.

Not much was known of Svante Ingelsson when he arrived at Sheffield Wednesday last month after the termination of his contract with German second tier side Hansa Rostock. The gangly midfielder, described as ‘a beast in training’ by impressed new teammate Josh Windass, starred in last week’s friendly run-out with Werder Bremen.

The Swede operated in midfield alongside Barry Bannan as one of two ‘number sixes’. He made a number of combative challenges in a feisty affair and was praised for his efforts in carrying the ball up the pitch as the Owls won out in the second half of a two-hour exercise 2-0. He operated in a similar role in the earlier friendly at Red Bull Salzburg.

Though he has played in a number of midfield roles, 26-year-old Ingelsson has more routinely played higher up the pitch in his recent career, more commonly used as a 10 or wide left in his time at Rostock. But it is in the analysis of his attributes that Danny Röhl and his coaching staff brought him to S6 with a slightly different role in mind.

Along with primarily Barry Bannan, Nathaniel Chalobah and Liam Palmer, Ingelsson is expected to battle for ascendancy in midfield in the early weeks of the season - though Wednesday are known to be looking to strengthen in that area with Premier League loan moves a possibility.

Speaking to The Star, Röhl said: “This is the part we have to improve, he has played more in the eight or the 10 and I think with his power in the sprint he can be a six. He can be a box-to-box player and in the past it is what I have missed from our midfield players, to have someone who can really accelerate our game and cover bases.