Surprise transfer could result in Sheffield Wednesday reunion for former Owl

The surprise transfer of Alex Palmer from West Bromwich Albion could result in a Sheffield Wednesday reunion for Joe Wildsmith this weekend.

Wildsmith, who left the Owls to join Derby County in 2022, was a huge part of the Rams’ promotion bid last season, and then went on to seal himself a move to the Baggies after his contract in Derbyshire came to an end.

The 29-year-old has found game time hard to come by since his switch to the Midlands, but after Palmer joined Ipswich Town as the January transfer window came to an end, the manager, Tony Mowbray, has a decision to make on who will become their number one going forward - starting with this weekend’s clash with the Owls.

"The goalkeepers left at this club have got some good pedigree in them," Mowbray told BBC Radio WM. “Josh Griffiths is very highly thought of and been on an exceptional loan at Bristol Rovers and Joe won the golden gloves in League One last season and I see him on the training ground here every day and he keeps the ball out of the net.

"We shouldn't overly concern ourselves too much because there is genuine competition and let's see who manages to grab that number one shirt at the start of next season."

Whether it is Wildsmith or Griffiths who gets the nod at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon remains to be seen, but after dedicating so much of his career to the Owls prior to his exit a few years ago, you’d expect the ex-SWFC shot-stopper to get a warm reception either way.