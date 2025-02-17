Surprise Sheffield Wednesday absence explained as young Owl gets shock call

For any of those that follow Sheffield Wednesday at youth level, it’s a surprise when Wil Grainger’s name isn’t on the U18s squad list.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old attacker is flying up through the ranks at Middlewood Road as he continues his road towards professional football, and has even had the chance to train with Danny Röhl’s first team despite his young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grainger has also caught the eye at international level as well, scoring goals for Wales at youth level and earning plenty of plaudits along the way. Now he’s being given the chance to step up a level once again.

Richard Grainger

Wales’ U19s face off against Czech Republic twice this month as they prepare for their U19 European Championship qualifiers, and Grainger has been asked to join them on their camp in Spain – despite being much younger than many of his teammates.

The talented teen missed out on the U18s’ 4-0 win over Hull City over the weekend because of his call-up, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be available for the trip to Peterborough United this weekend due to games against the Czechs on the 18th and 20th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Grainger’s youth teammate at S6, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, was named in the Scotland U16 squad for their friendly matches against Cyprus, Romania and Northern Ireland. He’ll be hoping to add more goals to his tally after grabbing a goal and assist against Hull.

Wednesday’s U18s are currently fourth in the Professional Development League table, eight points adrift of the division’s play-off places with 12 games left to play.