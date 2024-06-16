Sheffield Wednesday target, Iké Ugbo, was a surprise omission from Canada’s Copa America side - but it turns out it was his decision.

Ugbo broke back into the Canadian setup earlier this year after a fantastic run of form following his loan move to Hillsborough, and was again named in their squad for this month’s friendly games against the Netherlands and France ahead of the continental showpiece.

The 25-year-old was left on the bench for both games, however, by Jesse Marsch, and that was something that raised questions as to whether he would travel to the United States for the tournament - on Saturday it was confirmed that he would not, with his name being left off the squad list. His international manager was asked about it after it was announced.

“He decided for personal reasons to take a break,” Marsch told the media. “He just felt it was right for him. We had a long conversation, I respected his decision, and I understand where he's at.

“But it won’t be the last we see of Iké, I think he’s ready to take a bit of a break, get back into his club and he can push on in his career again. We’ve spoken about the possibility for what September might look like.”