Surprise omission of Sheffield Wednesday target from Copa America squad explained
Ugbo broke back into the Canadian setup earlier this year after a fantastic run of form following his loan move to Hillsborough, and was again named in their squad for this month’s friendly games against the Netherlands and France ahead of the continental showpiece.
The 25-year-old was left on the bench for both games, however, by Jesse Marsch, and that was something that raised questions as to whether he would travel to the United States for the tournament - on Saturday it was confirmed that he would not, with his name being left off the squad list. His international manager was asked about it after it was announced.
“He decided for personal reasons to take a break,” Marsch told the media. “He just felt it was right for him. We had a long conversation, I respected his decision, and I understand where he's at.
“But it won’t be the last we see of Iké, I think he’s ready to take a bit of a break, get back into his club and he can push on in his career again. We’ve spoken about the possibility for what September might look like.”
Wednesday are eager to try and get a deal done to try and sign Ugbo from Troyes this summer following his excellent loan spell at S6, and him not travelling to the Copa America may well aid their efforts given that discussions can now take place without the tournament getting in the way.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.