Danny Röhl has explained the reasoning behind his double substitution in Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Hull City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls won out through a Josh Windass penalty and a Michael Smith effort to take three points on the road in a result that took them into 12th place in the Championship table. Windass and Smith were two of the players involved in the double change; Windass stepping out for Anthony Musaba while Smith replaced Ike Ugbo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star post-match, Röhl reassured there were no serious injury issues on either player and that Windass particularly was taken off as a precaution. He said: “Josh had a tight hamstring and the sub was just to protect him.”

Ugbo remains without a goal in Championship football this season but lead the line with energy, a first half shot narrowly missing the far post. The Canada international has been repeatedly supported by his boss and that theme continued; Röhl making clear he felt Ugbo’s performances both with and against the ball were on an upward trajectory.

“With Ike, for me it was a really good performance,” he said. “I know no goals but a good, good performance in how he played in front. It was exactly what I demand and I see what I want from him. It was half-time because he played against Cardiff and we wanted fresh legs in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to have Musa and Gass and we wanted to have a target man with them to take and keep the ball for the two games to take it in the spaces behind. It was just for me a little bit of a tactical thing and also protecting players for freshness and injuries.”