Surprise Josh Windass and Ike Ugbo subs explained in Sheffield Wednesday win at Hull City
The Owls won out through a Josh Windass penalty and a Michael Smith effort to take three points on the road in a result that took them into 12th place in the Championship table. Windass and Smith were two of the players involved in the double change; Windass stepping out for Anthony Musaba while Smith replaced Ike Ugbo.
Speaking to The Star post-match, Röhl reassured there were no serious injury issues on either player and that Windass particularly was taken off as a precaution. He said: “Josh had a tight hamstring and the sub was just to protect him.”
Ugbo remains without a goal in Championship football this season but lead the line with energy, a first half shot narrowly missing the far post. The Canada international has been repeatedly supported by his boss and that theme continued; Röhl making clear he felt Ugbo’s performances both with and against the ball were on an upward trajectory.
“With Ike, for me it was a really good performance,” he said. “I know no goals but a good, good performance in how he played in front. It was exactly what I demand and I see what I want from him. It was half-time because he played against Cardiff and we wanted fresh legs in.
“We wanted to have Musa and Gass and we wanted to have a target man with them to take and keep the ball for the two games to take it in the spaces behind. It was just for me a little bit of a tactical thing and also protecting players for freshness and injuries.”