Surprise decisions as Sheffield Wednesday's XI v Birmingham City is revealed
Danny Röhl has named his Sheffield Wednesday XI to take on Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City - and there are some interesting choices.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Owls are back in action today after the international break, and with the German having had a couple of weeks to work with his side without the rude interruption of actual football matches, he's had ample time to mull over how to approach the Blues.
It was always known that there was going to be a change at right wingback given that Callum Paterson's yellow card last time out means he'll serve a one-game suspension this afternoon, but his absence isn't the only change for Wednesday as they line up at St. Andrews.
The XI looks like Josh Windass is leading the line, and there are returns to the side for Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and Mallik Wilks.
Here's how the two teams line up this afternoon: