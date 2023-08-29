Surprise decisions as Sheffield Wednesday change loads in XI to face Mansfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday have rung the changes as Xisco names his side to face Mansfield Town this evening.

The Owls take on the Stags in the Carabao Cup tonight in their second round encounter at Hillsborough after beating Stockport County in a penalty shootout last time out, and they’ll be eager to make sure that they don’t make it four consecutive defeats for the first time since March 2021.

Xisco has swapped out a whole host of players for the encounter against Nigel Clough’s side, including the decision to give Cameron Dawson a start for the first time since he lost his place to new arrival, Devis Vasquez.

Ashley Fletcher will lead the line, while another surprise sees Callum Paterson line up in what looks like a role as a left wingback. Barry Bannan starts once again while George Byers has been left out completely.

Here’s how the two teams line up:

The game is set to get underway at 7.45pm this evening, and Adent Flint - making his first appearance at Hillsborough since *that* night against Peterborough - will start for the opponents.

Wednesday have won their last four games against Mansfield, including a 2-1 win last year when Michael Smith scored twice late to set up a famous game against Newcastle United.