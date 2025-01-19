Surprise decision as Sheffield Wednesday XI for Leeds United is named at Elland Road
There were a few subplots to wonder about as the Owls face off with Leeds at Elland Road, with injuries meaning a lack of options in defence and question marks over whether Shea Charles would start given that he was recently recalled by his parent club, Southampton.
He does start, alongside Barry Bannan in the Wednesday midfield, and Röhl has also opted to move Josh Windass further forward as he leads the line in West Yorkshire, but it is Ihiekwe’s place in the XI that could be seen as the most intriguing considering he’s only just returned from injury - he starts alongside Di’Shon Bernard as Marvin Johnson returns to the squad but only onto the bench.
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, Bernard, M Lowe, S Charles, Bannan, Ingelsson, Gassama, Musaba, Windass
Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe
