Surprise Championship club joins battle to sign former Sheffield Wednesday man
Another club has joined the race to sign former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach, according to reports.
The left-sided midfielder has been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks but has emerged as a possible target for West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
Former Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael is attempting to put his stamp on his new squad and according to The Sun sees Reach as an ideal addition.
Reach left Wednesday last month having spent five years at Hillsborough, making 230 appearances in an Owls shirt.
One of 10 senior players released by Wednesday last month, he has been linked with the likes of Watford and Norwich City over the course of the summer but has more recently been heavily linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.
Joey Pelupessy sealed a move to Turkish top tier side Giresunspor over the weekend, while Moses Odubajo is expected to complete an imminent switch to QPR.