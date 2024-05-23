Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Ashley Fletcher, will be on the hunt for a new club this summer after a decision by Watford on his future.

The 28-year-old endured a difficult spell on loan with the Owls this season, failing to score in any of his 28 appearances in Wednesday colours and registering just one assist. His last outing was back in February when he received two quickfire yellow cards and was sent off against Millwall.

It was reported when he joined Watford in 2021 that he had signed a five-year deal at Vicarage Road, so it was thought that his contract would run through until 2026, however on Thursday it was confirmed that he was leaving the club alongside two of his Hornets teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement read, “The Hornets have said farewell to a trio of first-team players, with their deals ending on June 30... Experienced duo Jake Livermore and Ben Hamer are leaving, with the Hornets extending warmest thanks and best wishes for their future career pursuits. Also departing after a series of loan spells away from Vicarage Road will be striker Ashley Fletcher. The club wishes him well, too.”

It remains to be seen whether the original five-year deal reported included an option to extend that has not been exercised or whether a mutual termination has been agreed, but what is certain is that the former England youth international will be on the lookout for the next chapter in his career over the coming weeks.