Sheffield Wednesday have made a number of changes as they prepare to face Ipswich Town this afternoon.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls are still winless in the Championship following a difficult start to the campaign, but picked up a point before the international break with a hard-earned draw at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Xisco has made three changes from the XI that day, but the big news is that Barry Bannan is nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad and misses out completely. Here’s how they line up:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s third top against second bottom for this one after the two sides promoted from League One last season have gone through very differing starts to 2023/24, and back on home turf there is growing pressure on the Owls to get a result.

Djeidi Gassama misses out once again, while Jeff Hendrick is straight in for his debut and John Buckley makes the bench.