Surprise absence and a debut as Sheffield Wednesday make multiple changes to face Ipswich Town
Sheffield Wednesday have made a number of changes as they prepare to face Ipswich Town this afternoon.
The Owls are still winless in the Championship following a difficult start to the campaign, but picked up a point before the international break with a hard-earned draw at Elland Road against Leeds United.
Xisco has made three changes from the XI that day, but the big news is that Barry Bannan is nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad and misses out completely. Here’s how they line up:
It’s third top against second bottom for this one after the two sides promoted from League One last season have gone through very differing starts to 2023/24, and back on home turf there is growing pressure on the Owls to get a result.
Djeidi Gassama misses out once again, while Jeff Hendrick is straight in for his debut and John Buckley makes the bench.
Three of the XI recently returned from intertnational duty.