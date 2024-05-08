Support growing as Sheffield Wednesday Ladies face trip to face Rotherham United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be a tough task for the Owlesses, despite a third place finish in the SHWGL this season, but they’ll be looking forward to their 6pm kick-off in the Her Game Too Shield. Their opposition, though, compete in the East Midlands Womens Regional Football League Premier Division, two tiers above Wednesday - so they know they’re going to have their hands full.

Rotherham finished their campaign in a very respectable fourth position, and attacker Jessica Broadhurst, was at the forefront of things as she bagged nine goals in 21 games. However their end to the season saw them pick up just the one point in their last two matches, including a 3-0 loss to Chesterfield, so they can be got at.

Keiron Lee’s side will stand in the way of the Millers retaining the Shield after the Millers beat Mansfield Town last time out, and the visitors head into the tie in a rich vein of form as they come off the back of a 9-1 victory against Rotherham’s Reserves - a game that saw striker Amy Broomhead confirm her place at the top of the goalscoring charts with a remarkable total of 44 goals in their 2023/24 campaign.

It was by no means a one-woman show in the final weekend of the season, though, with Heidi O’Reilly and Rachel Norsworthy both grabbing a brace of their own, the latter of which stole the show with her two brilliant efforts. In other good news, the Owlesses are at full strength, giving Lee options when it comes to picking his side.

It is hoped that a four-figure crowd will welcome out the teams at the New York, with over 550 tickets sold at the time of writing... Gates will open half an hour before kick-off, with a fan zone also being available outside the stadium from 4.30pm onwards.