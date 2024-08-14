"Support, do more, be better.." Sheffield Wednesday change players sent message

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday are expected to make a raft of changes for this evening’s Carabao Cup clash at Hull City.

Owls boss Danny Röhl told The Star in the moments after their 4-0 opening day hammering of Plymouth Argyle that there would be a flip of the squad for the midweek run-out, suggesting a raft of fringe players would be given the opportunity to impress in what is the second competitive outing of the campaign.

The latter stages of Wednesday’s pre-season campaign saw Röhl utilise a core of the side in friendlies against Werder Bremen and CD Leganes that stepped out at Hillsborough on Sunday. He has spoken a great deal about the need for fierce competition within the squad and the chasing of a ‘high performance culture’ in which he wants a battle for every position.

Work in the summer transfer window has enabled this, with positions previously dominated by one name now fought over. The full-back positions have seen Yan Valery and Max Lowe take the early-season spoils from Pol Valentin and Marvin Johnson respectively, midfield has seen an overhaul and the frontline is transformed.

Such competition for places is vital to the ongoing performance of the group, Röhl believes, and speaking to The Star last week he laid down a marker to those who may not have started the Plymouth game to set aside any personal disappointment and ‘be the best teammate’.

“I see there is more of a challenge than last year,” he said. “We need this, I have made it clear to the players from last year what it means this season and what I demand is that you are the best teammate you can be. Even if sometimes you are disappointed you are not playing or you are just on the bench, then you must be the best teammate. Support, do more, be better and show the gaffer you are ready to play.”