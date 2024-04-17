Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German boss, now a touch over six months into his role in South Yorkshire, has spoken a number of times about the pull and tradition of a club whose fan base is well-known in his homeland and beyond. He has described ‘Premier League’ support and despite long hours at Middlewood Road, has in recent weeks had chance to feel that level of support first-hand.

And as Wednesday head into a final three matches that stand between them and a successful Championship survival tilt stretching back to his arrival in October, interactions have reaffirmed his desperation to achieve their ultimate goal.

“The welcome was special and now the feedback from the fans,” Röhl told The Star. “I was in the supermarket and so many people come to me and said we do a good job and asked for a picture. You see what it means for the people in our city. Sometimes when I am here at the training ground it is always work, work, work and it is not always easy to recognise what it means for the people around.

“But when you go to do more normal things in the city, wow. I was in a petrol station one morning at 7am and a driver stopped to sing my song. This is unbelievable to see and I really feel how honest and how proud people are to be part of our club. This is always the reason why you arrive in the morning and go in the evening to try everything and be prepared for the next game. This is why it is really important that we fight for the next points and our massive fans, to make them happy.”

Last week the club celebrated its 5,000th league fixture in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Norwich City that saw a second half comeback.

“It is crazy to say you are part of this traditional club,” he said. “It really means something, 5,000 games. The opportunity to be manager of the team for that game, to have such a comeback in the second half, we will never forget this game. Hopefully we will never forget this season when we achieve our goals.”

Röhl is a manager who wears his heart on his sleeve both in public and behind the scenes. Post-match press engagements following his side’s draw with Stoke City over the weekend presented a picture of frustration as he admitted the result was ‘tough to take’, but that from Monday new life would be put into their Middlewood Road efforts. Having joked that his six months in his up-and-down role with Wednesday was worth 10 years in management in terms of experience, nine points from nine is most certainly the aim.

“I will be honest, the last weeks have been hard and stressful,” he said. “You push every energy you have in your body out, you give this energy your voice. But this is normal, you invest so much work in this situation just to come to this point and now you want to make this step.