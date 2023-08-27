Sheffield Wednesday are still waiting for their first point of the season after Cardiff City claimed a 97th-minute winner from the penalty spot on Saturday afternoon.

Ike Ugbo’s third goal in four games had given the hosts the lead before Barry Bannan’s superb striker looked to have rescued a point for the Owls - who head to Elland Road and Leeds United in their next fixture.

With the season still in its early stages, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season.

It reckons 47 points will be enough to avoid relegation while it will take at least 70 points to secure a top-six spot. Here’s where it is tipping the Owls to place compared to their rivals. Take a look...

1 . 24th: Rotherham United Predicted points: 43 Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: QPR Predicted points: 45 Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Plymouth Argyle Predicted points: 47 Photo Sales