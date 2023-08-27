News you can trust since 1887
Supercomputer predicts where Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Ipswich Town & Southampton will finish in Championship table

Sheffield Wednesday were dealt a late blow against Cardiff City on Sunday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 27th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are still waiting for their first point of the season after Cardiff City claimed a 97th-minute winner from the penalty spot on Saturday afternoon.

Ike Ugbo’s third goal in four games had given the hosts the lead before Barry Bannan’s superb striker looked to have rescued a point for the Owls - who head to Elland Road and Leeds United in their next fixture.

With the season still in its early stages, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season.

It reckons 47 points will be enough to avoid relegation while it will take at least 70 points to secure a top-six spot. Here’s where it is tipping the Owls to place compared to their rivals. Take a look...

Predicted points: 43

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Predicted points: 43

Predicted points: 45

2. 23rd: QPR

Predicted points: 45

Predicted points: 47

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 47

Predicted points: 47

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Predicted points: 47

