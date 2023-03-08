Supercomputer predicts Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion fate compared to Plymouth, Ipswich, Barnsley and Derby
A supercomputer has predicted Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion fate compared to League One rivals Plymouth, Ipswich, Barnsley and Derby
Plymouth Argyle moved level on points with Sheffield Wednesday following a 2-1 win over Derby County on Tuesday night, but the Owls hold two games in hand over their title rivals as the business end of the season approaches.
Wednesday remain in top spot given their superior goal difference, with the Owls boasting the best defensive record in the division.
More importantly, Darren Moore’s side have a five-point gap to Ipswich Town in third, despite Kieran McKenna’s men securing a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening. They have also played two games more than the Owls.
Wednesday missed out on promotion last season after they were beaten by Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals but Moore’s side are in a strong position to secure a return to the Championship this time around.
Following the latest round of midweek games in League One, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how many points each side will finish the season with.
Take a look at where the Owls are tipped to finish...