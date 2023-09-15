News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Predicted Championship table and where Sheffield Wednesday will finish compared to Leeds United, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday are still chasing their first win under new boss Xisco Munoz

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 15th Sep 2023, 19:48 BST

The Championship is typically one of the most difficult leagues to call and several football experts have done their best to try and predict who will be promoted and relegated in the new campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday in particular entered the season with a great deal of uncertainty. Promotion-winning manager Darren Moore departed the club before a ball was kicked and the Owls replaced him with former Watford boss Xisco Munoz.

Munoz is still waiting for his first win in the Sheffield Wednesday dugout and has one draw from his opening five games. Transfer activity is likely to have skewed most people’s pre-season predictions, but BetVictor have now produced an updated table which predicts every team’s final finish using data from over 10,000 different simulations.

Take a look to see where the Owls are tipped to place come the end of the campaign, starting with the side expected to finish 1st all the way to the bottom of the table...

Last seasons finish: 18th in Premier League

1. Leicester

Last seasons finish: 18th in Premier League

Photo Sales
Last season’s finish 2nd in League One

2. Ipswich

Last season’s finish 2nd in League One

Photo Sales
Last season’s finish: 20th in Premier League

3. Southampton

Last season’s finish: 20th in Premier League

Photo Sales
Last season’s finish: 6th in Championship

4. Sunderland

Last season’s finish: 6th in Championship

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FootballLeedsRotherham