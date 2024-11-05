Supercomputer predicts Sheffield Wednesday's final Championship position as Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth forecasts made

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 07:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are in Championship action against Norwich City on Tuesday as they look to bounce back from their Watford loss

Sheffield Wednesday have the chance to swiftly put their 6-2 home loss against Watford behind them when they welcome Norwich City to Hillsborough on Tuesday night. The Owls were blown away in the second half by the Hornets on Saturday as they conceded five goals after the restart after heading into the interval all square at 1-1.

Owls boss Danny Rohl was left shocked by his side’s collapse but insisted afterwards: “It’s difficult but we can’t get stuck on today. We will recover in the next days and then we have another tough game against Norwich on Tuesday.”

Norwich were stunned in their last Championship outing as they led 1-0 at Cardiff City until goals in in the 89th and 93rd minute snatched victory for the Welsh club, who moved above the Owls on goal difference with the dramatic win. Wednesday are 18th in the table and one of six sides currently on 15 points. They are just three above Plymouth Argyle in 22nd.

Following the latest round of games, Grosvenor Sport have deployed their latest supercomputer to try and predict how the final Championship table and points tallies might look come the end of the season. Take a look...

96 points (+44 GD)

1. 1st: Leeds United

96 points (+44 GD) | Getty Images

96 points (+40 GD)

2. 2nd: Burnley

96 points (+40 GD) | Getty Images

96 points (+37 GD)

3. 3rd: Sunderland

96 points (+37 GD) | Getty Images

83 points

4. 4th: West Brom

83 points | Getty Images

