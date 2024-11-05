Sheffield Wednesday have the chance to swiftly put their 6-2 home loss against Watford behind them when they welcome Norwich City to Hillsborough on Tuesday night. The Owls were blown away in the second half by the Hornets on Saturday as they conceded five goals after the restart after heading into the interval all square at 1-1.

Owls boss Danny Rohl was left shocked by his side’s collapse but insisted afterwards: “It’s difficult but we can’t get stuck on today. We will recover in the next days and then we have another tough game against Norwich on Tuesday.”

Norwich were stunned in their last Championship outing as they led 1-0 at Cardiff City until goals in in the 89th and 93rd minute snatched victory for the Welsh club, who moved above the Owls on goal difference with the dramatic win. Wednesday are 18th in the table and one of six sides currently on 15 points. They are just three above Plymouth Argyle in 22nd.