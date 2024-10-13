Supercomputer predicts final Championship table after Sheffield Wednesday turn form around as Derby County, Stoke City & Portsmouth forecasts made

Sheffield Wednesday picked up seven points from a possible nine ahead of the international break

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action next week as they welcome promotion hopefuls Burnley to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon. The Owls have won two of their last three Championship outings, as Shea Charles netted a stoppage-time winner at Coventry City in their final outing before the international break. That result followed a draw at Bristol City and a home win over West Brom.

Danny Rohl’s side look to be clicking after a patchy run of form early in the campaign saw them sitting around the relegation zone. However, recent results have propelled Wednesday up the table as they look to avoid being involved in another survival scrap. With nine games of the season gone, Grosvenor Sport’s latest supercomputer has made it’s predictions for how the campaign will play out with one club tipped to hit a century of points. Take a look...

Predicted points - 102

1. Burnley

Predicted points - 102

Predicted points - 95

2. Sunderland

Predicted points - 95

Predicted points - 85

3. Leeds United

Predicted points - 85

Predicted points - 80

4. West Brom

Predicted points - 80

