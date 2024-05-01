Just one more big performance is needed from Sheffield Wednesday to secure their place in the Championship next season. Danny Rohl’s side know a point against Sunderland on Saturday at the Stadium of Light will be enough to finish outside the bottom three - regardless of what happens elsewhere.

After a rotten start to the campaign that saw Xisco Munoz sacked with just two points in 10 games, Wednesday have spent most of the season in the bottom three. Under Rohl, who was appointed in mid-October, the Owls have slowly chipped away at the deficit to those above them with their vital 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers on April 21 moving them out of the relegation zone for the first time since August.

Rohl’s side have won three of their last five games, drawing the other two, as they hit form at the right time as others faltered. They could yet finish 22nd if they lose at Sunderland while both Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City win their games against Norwich City and Hull City respectively. However, both rivals must win to relegate the Owls - which will not prove easy as they take on two teams still fighting for a play-off spot.