Sheffield Wednesday are back in the Championship after a dramatic League One season

Sheffield Wednesday kick off the 2023-24 Championship season with a home clash against Southampton on Friday night.

The two sides were both playing in different divisions last campaign as the Saints were relegated from the Premier League while the Owls secured a dramatic return to the second tier.

After claiming 96 points, Wednesday were still forced to earn promotion via the play-offs after an unprecedented season saw them finish third despite a huge points tally. A 4-0 defeat at Peterborough United in their semi-final first leg looked to have ended hopes of reclaiming a place in the Championship.

However, a dramatic 5-1 win after extra time in the second leg followed by success in a penalty shootout set up a play-off final against Barnsley, which the Owls won in the 123rd minute at Wembley.

Much has changed since that triumphant Wembley occasion, with Darren Moore leaving the club and Xisco Munoz replacing him as manager.

Ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate the upcoming season - and here is where it is tipping Sheffield Wednesday and the other 23 sides to finish...

