Super computer predicts the result of Sheffield Wednesday's clash with Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday host Brentford this evening with Steve Bruce hoping to extend his unbeaten start to life as boss - but how will the Owls get on?

Wednesday powered past Swansea City on Saturday afternoon to extend their unbeaten run to five games, courtesy of an Adam Reach brace and an overhead kick from Steven Fletcher.

The visit of the Bees presents the Owls with the opportunity of jumping into the Championship top-half - however they’ll be up against a side who has already got the better of them this term.

In the pair’s first meeting in August, it was Brentford, managed by now Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, who emerged as winners after strikes from Neal Maupay and Olli Watkins.

However, a ‘super computer’ has backed the Owls to earn redemption against their West London counterparts under the lights at Hillsborough.

Football Web Pages use a super computer algorithm to anticipate the most likely scoreline of every match, based on previous goals and results.

And on that note, it is anticipated Bruce’s side will grab a 1-0 win, which could see them move up to 11th in the league table.

It is thought the Owls have a 54% chance of beating the Bees, 24.9% says it'll be a draw while it's 21.1% for the visitors to claim a 2018-19 double.

Moving up in the table is dependant on Hull City’s result, though, who host Millwall at the KCOM Stadium at the same time tonight, where they have been forecast to win 2-0.

Wednesday's Steel City rivals Sheffield United are predicted to drop out of the top two with Leeds United predicted to draw 1-1 at Queens Park Rangers.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City's playoffs hopes are expected to take a blow with a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City.