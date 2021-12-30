Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Reaction after Owls are hammered at Stadium of Light
Sheffield Wednesday are finally back in action tonight for the first time since taking on Crewe on December 11 as the Owls travel to face fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The long period with a game due to a Covid outbreak amongst the ranks at Wednesday will surely make it a tough ask for the Owls to get back into their stride against one of the Division’s top sides and it will be interesting to see the line-up that Darren Moore goes for.
We have live updates here throughout the night.
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 22:14
- Goal: Sunderland 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 (Stewart, 12)
- Goal: Sunderland 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0 (Stewart, 36)
- Goal: Sunderland 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0 (Doyle, 39)
- Goal: Sunderland 4 Sheffield Wednesday 0 (Stewart, 58)
- Goal: Sunderland 5 Sheffield Wednesday 0 (Kimpioka, 74)
More from Darren Moore
We are really disappointed. We wanted to do the double over Sunderland. I thought we started the game bright. We took the game to them but you can't make elementary mistakes like that. He looked offside for the first goal. We never recovered. Did I see that result coming tonight? Certainly not.
We gave up the chase after the second goal. I never saw it coming. It was a disappointing night It was a terrible performance. It was not a performance I expect to see from a Sheffield Wednesday side. The standard was not good enough.
Shrewsbury is the next game and it is an opportunity to put things right. Tonight was unacceptable and the players know that.
Darrem Moore reaction to Sunderland 5 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Darren Moore
It was a disastrous evening for us, we can’t give goals away like that. We gave away some calamitous goals, it’s bitterly disappointing to lose in that manner. I can’t accept that performance.
Dreadful performance from Sheffield Wednesday
That was awful, truly awful. We’ll await Darren Moore’s view on it but there’s no excuse for that level of performance. He can’t talk about being out of action for so long due to the Covid outbreak and that being the reason because you’d think then that there might have been fight and desire to make up for the lack of sharpness. There was nothing. No aggression, no desire and just rank bad play from an experienced team who were walked over by a Sunderland side who barely broke sweat.
Wednesday may have been on a decent run before their pause in play but tonight they looked mentally weak, as soon as they went a goal own it was game over and that’s unacceptable.
FULL TIME: Sunderland 5 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Pitiful
There’ll be three minutes of injury time
Three miserable minutes more
85mins: BPF saves again
Kimpioka breaks through but is denied by the feet of Peacock-Farrell. Fair to say he’s at least kept the score down tonight
81mins: Going through the motions
Wednesday not doing an awful lot, Sunderland strolling around in the manner of a team who are playing the local pub team and are beginning to feel sorry for them. Grim
Gregory OFF
Adeniran ON
74mins: Goal Sunderland
Yet more shocking defending. Another cross from the right goes all the way across goal to an unmarked Kimpioka who takes a touch and slides the ball under Peacock-Farrell. 5-0. Awful