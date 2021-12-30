Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Reaction after Owls are hammered at Stadium of Light

That was awful, truly awful. We’ll await Darren Moore’s view on it but there’s no excuse for that level of performance. He can’t talk about being out of action for so long due to the Covid outbreak and that being the reason because you’d think then that there might have been fight and desire to make up for the lack of sharpness. There was nothing. No aggression, no desire and just rank bad play from an experienced team who were walked over by a Sunderland side who barely broke sweat.