Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Owls fall behind to early goal
Sheffield Wednesday are finally back in action tonight for the first time since taking on Crewe on December 11 as the Owls travel to face fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The long period with a game due to a Covid outbreak amongst the ranks at Wednesday will surely make it a tough ask for the Owls to get back into their stride against one of the Division’s top sides and it will be interesting to see the line-up that Darren Moore goes for.
We have live updates here throughout the night.
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 20:13
- Goal: Sunderland 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 (Stewart, 12)
24mins: Booking
Dan Neil goes into the book after a late challenge
21mins: Good double save
Hoffman comes to the Sunderland rescue twice after some dodgy defending from the home side as he beats away a shot and then denies Paterson, though the Owls forward was deemed offside anyway.
16mins: Owls a little rattled
Wednesday had started really well but they’ve become a bit nervy at the back. Chey Dunkley just got an earful from BPF after under-hitting a backpass which the Owls keeper just managed to get on the end off to clear.
12mins: Goal Sunderland
Hint of offside? It was tight. Ross Stewart latches onto a through ball from Dajaku and slides his effort beyond Bailey Peacock Farrell
7mins: First half chance
Good build-up play for the Owls down the right and the ball eventually comes into the box where Gregory tries a neat back heel which is easily saved by Hoffmann
5mins: Owls putting on the pressure
Wednesday just having a nice spell at the minute. They’ve sent a few crosses into the box and put the Sunderland defence under pressure but no real chances as yet.
2mins: Paterson down
Callum Paterson goes up for a header and clashes with Bailey Wright and play stops for the big man to receive treatment.
And we’re off
They’ve kicked off at the Stadium of Light, stay tuned for updates
There’s a minute’s applause before the match
Both teams on the centre circle and the fans on all sides applusing as Sunderland pay their respects to those who have passed away in 2021