Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Live Updates - traveling fans delayed after A1 Leeds crash
Sheffield Wednesday are finally back in action tonight for the first time since taking on Crewe on December 11 as the Owls travel to face fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The long period with a game due to a Covid outbreak amongst the ranks at Wednesday will surely make it a tough ask for the Owls to get back into their stride against one of the Division’s top sides and it will be interesting to see the line-up that Darren Moore goes for.
We have live updates here throughout the night.
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 17:30
National Highways: ‘This will take some time’
UPDATE: National Highways turning traffic
Lengthy delays for traveling Owls fans on A1(M)
There has been a serious incident on the A1(M) which has caused severe delays on the roads up to Sunderland. Many Owls fans will be traveling that route on their way from South Yorkshire to the Stadium of Light.
The AA reports: “Road closed and queueing traffic for five miles due to accident on A1(M) Northbound between J43 (the M1) and J44 A64 (York / Tadcaster). Congestion to J46 (Leeds Colton / Garforth) on the northbound M1. Plus the southbound side of the A1(M) near the scene.”
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.58pm today, it was reported to police that a Volkswagen Polo had joined the A1M Northbound at Junction 44 and was travelling south.
“At 3.01pm it was reported that the vehicle had been in collision with others. Emergency services attended and found the Polo had been in collision with a Vauxhall van. One injured person has been taken from the scene by air ambulance.
“Road closures remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”
The inside view on the Black Cats from our colleague in the North East
Covid, the one to watch and injuries: The latest from Sunderland ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash
It’s surely the biggest clash League One has to offer.
The view of Lee Johnson
Sunderland boss speaks of respect for ‘huge’ Sheffield Wednesday ahead of clash
Lee Johnson says tonight’s game between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday feels ‘like a cup final’.
Welcome back
It’s been a while hasn’t it? That lengthy break due to Covid in the Owls camp feels like an age but here we are again as Wednesday head to Sunderland to take on a fellow promotion contender.
Stay with us throughout the night for all the latest team news and live updates from The Stadium of Light