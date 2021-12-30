Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Live Updates - traveling fans delayed after A1 Leeds crash

There has been a serious incident on the A1(M) which has caused severe delays on the roads up to Sunderland. Many Owls fans will be traveling that route on their way from South Yorkshire to the Stadium of Light.

The AA reports: “Road closed and queueing traffic for five miles due to accident on A1(M) Northbound between J43 (the M1) and J44 A64 (York / Tadcaster). Congestion to J46 (Leeds Colton / Garforth) on the northbound M1. Plus the southbound side of the A1(M) near the scene.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.58pm today, it was reported to police that a Volkswagen Polo had joined the A1M Northbound at Junction 44 and was travelling south.

“At 3.01pm it was reported that the vehicle had been in collision with others. Emergency services attended and found the Polo had been in collision with a Vauxhall van. One injured person has been taken from the scene by air ambulance.