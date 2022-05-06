Welcome back to the Stadium of Light for our final home match of the 2021-22 Sky Bet League One season.

Tonight we extend a warm welcome to Darren Moore and his backroom team, and to the Sheffield Wednesday players and supporters that have travelled to Wearside for this evening's PlayOff Semi-Final.

First and foremost, I would like to thank all of you for the outstanding support you have provided the team with throughout the duration of the season.

Home and away, we appreciate the backing you provide and tonight will be no different as over 42,000 supporters create what I'm sure will be a memorable atmosphere.

Like us, Sheffield Wednesday are in the top two if you look at the recent form table and it has taken both sides, as well as Wycombe Wanderers, a hell of a run to finish inside the top six.

However, it is now a knockout competition, and I don't believe that previous form will have too much of a bearing on the game.

There is very little to separate the two sides - in terms of form and league position - and I think that is what makes it such an intriguing game, but the players are in a good space. I took this job knowing the expectancy and it was one of the key elements that attracted me to come here - I like working under pressure and being expected to deliver.

I think that brings the best out of people and I believe the players are also used to that now.