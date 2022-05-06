A bumper crowd of over 40,000 people is expected to turn out in the North East to watch the two League One giants go head-to-head, and the two sides will be eager to try and draw first blood ahead of the second leg at Hillsborough on Monday.
Wycombe Wanderers picked up a 2-0 lead at home on Thursday night as they got off to a great start against MK Dons, and Darren Moore will be hoping that home advantage doesn’t count for as much when the Owls take on the Black Cats this evening.
You can follow all the action right here on our matchday blog with Joe Crann and Alex Miller – where we’ll be bring you team news, injury updates, goal highlights and much more over the course of the evening.
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday - Huge play-off ties get underway at the Stadium of Light
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:46
- Sunderland play host to the Owls at 7.45pm
- Both Bannan and Broadhead are potential doubts
- Sunderland won 5-0 at their last meeting here
- Wycombe beat MK Dons 2-0 last night
Programme notes from Alex Neil
Welcome back to the Stadium of Light for our final home match of the 2021-22 Sky Bet League One season.
Tonight we extend a warm welcome to Darren Moore and his backroom team, and to the Sheffield Wednesday players and supporters that have travelled to Wearside for this evening's PlayOff Semi-Final.
First and foremost, I would like to thank all of you for the outstanding support you have provided the team with throughout the duration of the season.
Home and away, we appreciate the backing you provide and tonight will be no different as over 42,000 supporters create what I'm sure will be a memorable atmosphere.
Like us, Sheffield Wednesday are in the top two if you look at the recent form table and it has taken both sides, as well as Wycombe Wanderers, a hell of a run to finish inside the top six.
However, it is now a knockout competition, and I don't believe that previous form will have too much of a bearing on the game.
There is very little to separate the two sides - in terms of form and league position - and I think that is what makes it such an intriguing game, but the players are in a good space. I took this job knowing the expectancy and it was one of the key elements that attracted me to come here - I like working under pressure and being expected to deliver.
I think that brings the best out of people and I believe the players are also used to that now.
It's going to be a tough game and it's going to be a big atmosphere, but we will be ready.
Some predictions from former players...
The big one has arrived with Sheffield Wednesday taking on Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals, with the first leg at the Stadium of Light.
Welcome to the Stadium of Light
It’s a big night in the North East for Sheffield Wednesday, and they’re going up against Sunderland in the first leg of their League One play-off semifinal.
2,000 Wednesdayites are making the trip and a huge crow of over 45,000 people is expected in a meeting of divisional giants. We’ll be here throughout to bring you all the news, views and highlights that you need.
Keep it locked.