A look at the early injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland ahead of Saturday’s huge clash.

Sheffield Wednesday are in Championship action for the final time this season on Saturday, facing Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Owls will fight for their Championship safety on Wearside, needing just a point to secure their second tier status, while a defeat and results elsewhere going their way will also get the job done.

Danny Rohl’s men have been in fine form of late, but they have one last job to take care of, and they won’t want to rely on results elsewhere. Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up the early injury news surrounding both teams. Take a look below.

1. Ian Poveda - Doubt

Poveda has been fighting to return, but it's likely Rohl will go with those who are fully fit this weekend, given the importance of the game.

2. Juan Delgado - Out (Ineligible)

Delgado is not registered and is unable to feature, even if he is nearing fitness.

3. Dan Neil - Out

Neil is out of this one.

4. Jenson Seelt - Out

Seelt has a groin injury.

