Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship final day injury news as 6 ruled out and 2 doubts - gallery

A look at the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland ahead of Saturday’s huge clash at the Stadium of Light.

Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are now putting the final touches on their preparations for the final game of the season, and what a huge game it is. The Owls need just one point to guarantee another season in the Championship, while defeat and Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle failing to win will also do the job.

But Danny Rohl’s men have been in strong form of late, and they won’t want to leave anything to chance on the final day. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding Sunderland and Wednesday ahead of this one. Take a look below.

Poveda is battling to be fit on time.

1. Ian Poveda - Doubt

The same goes for Ihiekwe. Rohl has said: “He trained yesterday today. He was part of the team - at the moment we have nearly everybody from the last squad available."

2. Michael Ihiekwe - Doubt

Delgado is not registered and is unable to feature despite being close to fitness.

3. Juan Delgado - Out (Ineligible)

Neil is out with a leg injury.

4. Dan Neil - Out

