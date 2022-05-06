Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday: One change for Owls as Barry Bannan makes the starting line-up

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has made one change to the side for their monster play-off semi-final first leg clash at Sunderland.

By Alex Miller
Friday, 6th May 2022, 6:46 pm

Jack Hunt is the man to miss out from the team that hammered Portsmouth 4-1 on Saturday, with Harlee Dean coming into a three-man defence and Liam Palmer switching the left centre-back role for the right wing.

The Owls have received a monster boost as Barry Bannan makes the starting line-up after his injury scare after Moore spoke of the need for final assessments at Middlewood Road yesterday.

Dean’s inclusion – Moore spoke about the need for experience for occasions such as this – shifts Sam Hutchinson out onto the left of the three-man defence.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Dean, Hutchinson; Palmer, Luongo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson; Berahino, Gregory

Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Dunkley, Dele-Bashiru, Mendez-Laing, Windass, Paterson

