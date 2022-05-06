Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday: One change for Owls as Barry Bannan makes the starting line-up

Jack Hunt is the man to miss out from the team that hammered Portsmouth 4-1 on Saturday, with Harlee Dean coming into a three-man defence and Liam Palmer switching the left centre-back role for the right wing.

The Owls have received a monster boost as Barry Bannan makes the starting line-up after his injury scare after Moore spoke of the need for final assessments at Middlewood Road yesterday.

Dean’s inclusion – Moore spoke about the need for experience for occasions such as this – shifts Sam Hutchinson out onto the left of the three-man defence.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Dean, Hutchinson; Palmer, Luongo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson; Berahino, Gregory