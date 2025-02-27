Sunderland star signed for €23m in the summer could miss Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents could be without a star man for Friday’s Hillsborough clash.

A high-profile Sunderland attacker looks set to miss out on their match-up with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday after reports from the North East suggested he was set for an extended stint on the sidelines. Enzo Le Fee moved from French club Rennes to Italian giants Roma in the summer in a deal reportedly worth up to €23m in the summer but was loaned out to Wearside in January.

The loan switch reunited French youth international Le Fee with his old Lorient boss Regis Le Bris, who has spearheaded the Black Cats to a strong showing so far this season and a current fourth place. Fortunes have dipped with back-to-back defeats, however, and Sunderland’s mood has been further dampened after their star signing limped out of their loss against Hull City over the weekend with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

Defender Dan Ballard was also taken injured in the Tigers defeat, with similar reports suggesting he too will miss the Wednesday game and beyond.

More will likely be confirmed in Le Bris’ pre-match press conference, which will take place on Thursday afternoon. Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl is also set to undertake press duties around lunchtime.