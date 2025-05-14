Dramatic Sunderland clash sees impressive Sheffield Wednesday record smashed

Sheffield Wednesday are no longer joint holders of the biggest play-off attendance over two legs in the English Football League.

The 2021/22 League One play-off semifinal between the Owls and Black Cats was the biggest of its kind, and even more impressive at third-tier level... The combined attendance of 77,729, across the two legs, saw it set a record for the best-attended two-leg play-off in the history of the EFL - a record that stayed in place for three years. That was, however, until this month.

A new record

It was a dramatic evening over on Wearside, too, with Dan Ballard sending the home crowd into raptures in injury time of extra time as he scored a late, late equaliser that was enough to send Regis Le Bris’ side through to Wembley on aggregate. The scenes from the stands were something to behold as the big centre back wheeled away in celebration.

Sunderland will now head to Wembley to try and finish the job and return to the Premier League, but will have to get past Sheffield United - who put six past Bristol City over two legs - if they’re to do so. The nature of their qualification will certainly give them a huge boost, and they’ll almost certainly fill out their ticket allocation in the capital.

It’s been almost a decade outside the top-flight for the Black Cats having been relegated in 2016/17, and after spending four seasons in League One since then they’ll be desperate to return to the promised land.