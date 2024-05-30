Sunderland 'open talks' with West Ham starlet Sheffield Wednesday were linked with - could require tribunal

By Alex Miller
Published 30th May 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 13:15 BST
One of the names Sheffield Wednesday were said to have held an interest in late on in the January transfer window is being chased down by one of their Championship rivals, claim reports.

Talented West Ham United striker Divin Mubama was mentioned in the national media as player Wednesday had attempted to sign during the winter transfer window as they sought to bolster their frontline - Duncan McGuire and Mika Biereth were others - after the signing of Ike Ugbo from Troyes.

The 19-year-old is approaching the end of his contract with the Premier League side and is expected to leave the club in search of fuller first team opportunity. He has 18 senior appearances under his belt and is an England Elite Development League international alongside Owls goalkeeper James Beadle.

Now Football Insider have reported that Sunderland are leading the way on the permanent signing of Mubama, who despite the status of his dwindling contract would require a fee due to FIFA’s player development rules. Should whichever club sign the bright forward engage before the end of his deal, West Ham will be due a fee. If the buying club cannot reach an agreement with the Hammers ahead of time, the fee will be decided by tribunal.

It was reported that West Ham had been receptive to approaches in January but that player departures and injuries to senior forwards saw a u-turn in thinking late on in the window. A prolific goal-getter at youth level - he has 58 goals in 91 appearances across appearances at under-18 and under-21 level for West Ham - played only 74 minutes of Premier League football this season.