The German boss has had a profound impact on Wednesday's fortunes since his arrival at the club in October, mounting a serious survival charge from a deficit on the safety places of 12 points at one stage. Wednesday went 13 matches without a win at the outset of the campaign but now sit just a solitary point from safety heading into the final weeks of the season.

The Star reported last month that Röhl was attracting admirers from more than one Championship club and now The i report that one of those clubs is Sunderland, who are under the management of interim boss Mike Dodds while they line up a more permanent summer replacement following the sacking of Michael Beale last month.

The length of Röhl's contract at Wednesday remains unconfirmed, though reports from his native Germany at the time of his appointment suggested he had signed a deal to run until the summer of 2025. The 34-year-old has spoken in recent press conferences about his plans for the summer beyond this season and has made claims over what off-field facilities the club need to invest in to better enable them to one day challenge for honours towards the top of the second tier.