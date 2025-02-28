Sunderland boss agrees with clear Sheffield Wednesday view - makes Owls summary

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris expects a difficult game for his side at Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The Black Cats arrive as an established member of the top bracket of Championship sides this season, but have lost two on the spin after late heartbreak at Leeds United and then an under-par effort at home to Hull City. Wednesday are in something of a results slump themselves despite a sustained uptick in performance.

That unconverted improvement in performance a topic that dominated Danny Röhl’s pre-match press conference, with the Owls boss making clear his confidence that Wednesday’s fortunes will turn. A case in point was their last outing at Burnley, in which an impressive first hour was eventually slapped down with a 4-0 defeat. Le Bris has analysed the match and shares the opinion the scoreline was not reflective of the flow of the game itself.

“They were good at Burnley,” Le Bris said. “Did they deserve to lose 4-0? I’m not so sure! They are dynamic and they are a good team, really, they have an ability to make a fast attack for example. They have weaknesses, but we have weaknesses and it should be a good game and a good challenge again... We have two dynamic teams with ambition. It is not two teams that will wait for mistakes, they will be proactive so I do think it will be an interesting game.”

On Sunderland’s own mini-malaise, Le Bris sought to encourage Wearside perspective on their back-to-back defeats and spoke of the response he has seen from his players this week.

“When you lose, sometimes emotion can drive different solutions or ideas, not always about yourself, maybe the referee or opponent, maybe it was someone else or a mistake. The atmosphere straight after the game was positive - not because we enjoyed the defeat - but we managed the situation with a natural reaction after the game. We had three sessions this week that was very good.

“It’s always important (this game no different to any other). Every point has to be chased because it is tough. It’s not that you just come onto the pitch and you will win, you have to work well, you have to solve problems, you have to face different situations.”