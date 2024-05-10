Sunderland among trio of clubs to battle Sheffield Wednesday for Ian Poveda signature - reports
The 24-year-old had an exciting spell at Hillsborough after joining on loan from Leeds United in the January transfer window, however it was sadly cut short as he had to watch from the sidelines for the latter part of the campaign after sustaining a muscle injury.
It’s become clear that he will not be extending his time at Leeds once his current deal comes to a close at the end of June, and The Star has previously reported that the Owls are eager to try and make a move for him, with Danny Röhl known to be a big fan of what he can deliver on the pitch.
It’ll come as no surprise, though, that Wednesday aren’t the only outfit keeping tabs on the attacker’s situation, and according to reports in Colombia there are two current Premier League sides, Burnley and Luton Town, as well as Championship club, Sunderland, who could launch a pursuit of his signature in the coming weeks.
Poveda’s time at Wednesday was one he enjoyed by all accounts, and having experienced a good relationship with Röhl it may be something that gives the Owls an advantage over the others - though there will obviously be several other factors involved as well.
The Colombian international has been sent out on three different loan spells since joining the Whites in 2020 in Manchester City, and he’ll no doubt be looking to put down some roots and get settled as he weighs up his options for the next step in his career - Wednesdayites will be hoping that he sees that potential in the Steel City, and Röhl is hoping for the same thing.