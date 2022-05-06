Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday live - Black Cats lead as Owls conceded horrible goal

A bumper crowd of over 40,000 people is expected to turn out in the North East to watch the two League One giants go head-to-head, and the two sides will be eager to try and draw first blood ahead of the second leg at Hillsborough on Monday.

Wycombe Wanderers picked up a 2-0 lead at home on Thursday night as they got off to a great start against MK Dons, and Darren Moore will be hoping that home advantage doesn’t count for as much when the Owls take on the Black Cats this evening.

You can follow all the action right here on our matchday blog with Joe Crann and Alex Miller – where we’ll be bring you team news, injury updates, goal highlights and much more over the course of the evening.

Stay tuned, and up the Owls!