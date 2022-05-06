Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday live - Black Cats lead as Owls conceded horrible goal

A bumper crowd of over 40,000 people is expected to turn out in the North East to watch the two League One giants go head-to-head, and the two sides will be eager to try and draw first blood ahead of the second leg at Hillsborough on Monday.
Wycombe Wanderers picked up a 2-0 lead at home on Thursday night as they got off to a great start against MK Dons, and Darren Moore will be hoping that home advantage doesn’t count for as much when the Owls take on the Black Cats this evening.
You can follow all the action right here on our matchday blog with Joe Crann and Alex Miller – where we’ll be bring you team news, injury updates, goal highlights and much more over the course of the evening.
Stay tuned, and up the Owls!
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday - Huge play-off ties get underway at the Stadium of Light
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:31
- Sunderland play host to the Owls at 7.45pm
- Sunderland won 5-0 at their last meeting here
- Wycombe beat MK Dons 2-0 last night
Second sub for Wednesday
Byers off, Dele-Bashiru on.
Finishing quite strongly
Wednesday finishing quite strongly here as they try and get a late leveller. Sunderland are under a bit of pressure, but for now are holding firm. It’s been better from the Owls.
Better from Wednesday
A good ball into the box from Johnson almost found a Palmer running it, but after the keeper fumbled it it was well dealt with by the Sunderland defence.
A half chance, at least. Luongo dinks a ball over the top, which finds Palmer, but his header goes over the bar and out for a goalkick.
Corner Wednesday
Windass, who came on for Berahino, finds Gregory, he finds Johnson, but his cross into the box is cleared.
First proper Wednesday effort
Dean heads it goalwards, but it’s not troubling Patterson too much. Decent ball into the box, and Wednesday seem to have weather the storm a little bit from how the second half started.
Blocked!
Hutch gets a big touch on Robert’s effort to deflect the ball over. Wednesday very much under the cosh here.
Sunderland close again
Prtichard close once more as BPF tips his effort over the bar after Berahino lost possession in the Wednesday half. Then a header goes over the bar when anything on target could’ve been a goal.
Darren Moore heads to his bench to bring on Josh Windass - Berahino goes off.
Big block
Sunderland cut Wednesday open again, but luckily Storey is there to block the cutback.
Crossbar!
Pritchard with lovely bent effort from the edge of the box - it beats BPF, but bounces out off the crossbar. Wednesday very lucky there.
Moment later Massimo Luongo picks up a booking.