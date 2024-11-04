Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says his side have to create some momentum tomorrow ahead of the clash with Sheffield United.

The Owls were looking in decent shape ahead of this month’s Steel City derby, keeping a clean sheet against Swansea City, coming from behind to beat Portsmouth and holding Premier League outfit, Brentford, to a draw before losing on penalties in the Carabao Cup, but then a horror second half against Watford sent them crashing back down to earth.

Losing 6-2 at home is far from an ideal scoreline heading into the first clash with your bitter rivals for the first time in almost six years, and the Wednesday boss knows that they now have only one opportunity to get back on track before the big game at Bramall Lane on Sunday - he admits that he’s got some big decisions to make in terms of personnel for the Norwich City game tomorrow.

When asked what the Watford defeat could mean for his side ahead of the derby, Röhl said, “I spoke before about needing to create good momentum in front of such a big game, and now we have to do that on Tuesday - we have to work hard, make a good performance and take a result. Then we can focus on the big game. We know this, but today it is really hard to take from my point.

“We have to pick the right team, today some players were not at the best level and I have to think about this. We did well with rotation in the last weeks, always having fresh legs and impact from the bench, but those six minutes with the two penalties it was really the killer.”

Wednesday face the Canaries at 7.45pm as they return to Hillsborough for the second time in four days, and fans will be hoping to see more of their first half performance against Watford and hopefully none of the second.