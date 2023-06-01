Subject of perennial old Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumour makes non-league switch

But former Owls loanee Ben Marshall has sealed his next move - and will line up against the likes of Ilkley Town, Garstang and Bacup Borough next season in the colours of Darwen FC.
Marshall is only 32 and having represented England at youth level alongside the likes of Jordan Henderson and Tom Lees also played for Leicester City, Wolves and Blackburn Rovers before falling out of love with the Football League in 2019.
He hit the headlines by signing for Stoneclough in the West Lancashire League as a favour to a friend. And four years on, he’s made his first non-league move to Darwen in the North West Counties First Division North.
In a social media post, Darwen wrote: “We are thrilled to announce that Ben Marshall has signed for the Salmoners. The former Leicester, Blackburn, Wolves and Millwall man becomes our second new signing of the summer. A massive coup and statement of intent by the club.”