News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Subject of perennial old Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumour makes non-league switch

It became something of a recurring gag in just about every Sheffield Wednesday transfer window for several years; that he’d been spotted walking down Herries Road, had been spotted on the Penistone Road KFC or that he was sunbathing in Hillsborough Park.

By Alex Miller
Published 1st Jun 2023, 21:42 BST

But former Owls loanee Ben Marshall has sealed his next move - and will line up against the likes of Ilkley Town, Garstang and Bacup Borough next season in the colours of Darwen FC.

Marshall is only 32 and having represented England at youth level alongside the likes of Jordan Henderson and Tom Lees also played for Leicester City, Wolves and Blackburn Rovers before falling out of love with the Football League in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He hit the headlines by signing for Stoneclough in the West Lancashire League as a favour to a friend. And four years on, he’s made his first non-league move to Darwen in the North West Counties First Division North.

Most Popular

In a social media post, Darwen wrote: “We are thrilled to announce that Ben Marshall has signed for the Salmoners. The former Leicester, Blackburn, Wolves and Millwall man becomes our second new signing of the summer. A massive coup and statement of intent by the club.”