Subject of perennial old Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumour makes non-league switch

It became something of a recurring gag in just about every Sheffield Wednesday transfer window for several years; that he’d been spotted walking down Herries Road, had been spotted on the Penistone Road KFC or that he was sunbathing in Hillsborough Park.

But former Owls loanee Ben Marshall has sealed his next move - and will line up against the likes of Ilkley Town, Garstang and Bacup Borough next season in the colours of Darwen FC.

Marshall is only 32 and having represented England at youth level alongside the likes of Jordan Henderson and Tom Lees also played for Leicester City, Wolves and Blackburn Rovers before falling out of love with the Football League in 2019.

He hit the headlines by signing for Stoneclough in the West Lancashire League as a favour to a friend. And four years on, he’s made his first non-league move to Darwen in the North West Counties First Division North.